City of Mandurah councillors will have their own futures in their hands when they vote on two options presented to them at next Tuesday's council meeting as part of the city's review of its wards, boundaries and councillor representation levels.
The Local Government Act requires every local government to review its wards, boundaries and council representation levels at least every eight years, and with the city's last review in 2014 it is required to make a recommendation to the Local Government Advisory Board by no later than January 31.
Council adopted five options for a public discussion paper at its September meeting, however they were for discussion purposes only and not intended to be all encompassing or indicate which options would be supported.
Of those five options, city officers have reduced it to two based on feedback from the public following an open submission period.
The two options are for the city to retain 12 councillors and four wards but to change the boundaries of the wards to rectify the imbalance of councillor to elector ratio, or for the city to adopt 8 councillors and four wards with boundary changes to rectify imbalances.
The city has had a 12 councillor, four ward system since 1992, however the review found an imbalance in representation with the North and Coastal wards being under-represented, and Town and East wards considered over-represented.
The second option to reduce the number of councillors to 8 would see a change to two councillors in each ward rather than the current three representatives per ward.
Public submissions suggested 47 percent of submissions supported the council retaining its current level of councillors, with 53 percent in favour of reducing the number of elected city representatives to 8.
Should council vote to drop to 8 councillors, the change would take place across two election cycles, with 10 councillors following the 2023 local government elections, and then 8 following the 2025 elections.
The review recommends changes to the ward boundaries based on current and expected population, with significant population growth expected in the North ward, while East ward's population is expected to experience slow growth and low potential for expansion in the coming years.
The City has a current population of 93,4141, with an anticipated population of 119,877 by 2036.
An absolute majority will be required for either option to be adopted by council.
