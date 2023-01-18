Halls Head rolls on in PCA

Post-festive season cobwebs were dusted off as the Peel Cricket Association premiership season returned to action on Saturday.
All grades roared back to life with a plenty of sides in all grades still in with a real chance to win this season's premierships.
The race for the Wyllie Cup, awarded to the A Grade premiers, saw Halls Head continue their recent dominant form with a strong 90-run victory over Pinjarra.
Halls Head scored 5/242 with an impressive 67 from UK overseas import James Rudge and 47 from his older brother Josh Rudge, which proved too much for Pinjarra to chase down.
A five-wicket haul from Tim Miles, who is having a solid all round season, put any hope of a Pinjarra win out of the equation as they were bowled out for 152.
Low scores were the standout from the remaining A Grade games, as no side managed to score more than 106.
White Knights Baldivis were seven-wicket victors in their clash with Secret Harbour Dockers as Knights veteran Peter Russell rolled back the years with 5/14 off his 10 over spell, before Brad Williams made 68 for the White Knights as they passed the required total.
Shoalwater Bay eventually got over the line by four wickets in a low-scoring match against Singleton Irwinians.
The Irwinians were bowled out for 102 with three wickets apiece to Shane Bliss and Charles Kunje before Dewald Pretorius sent a scare through the Shoalwater innings taking three wickets of his own, but the Seals were able to take the victory in the 24th over of their reply with four wickets in hand.
In the final A Grade fixture, Warnbro was able to keep its title defence alive with a five-wicket win over Mandurah.
Wickets were shared by Greg Newberry, Kyle Kjellgren and Keren Ugle, who took three scalps each as they bowled out Mandurah for 105.
Nathan Wakefield scored 31 and Sam Liersch was 27 not out as the Swans passed the small total to win the fixture. Waroona had the extended break with a bye.
Jarrod Smith took a six-wicket haul for Warnbro in its B Grade clash with Rockingham Hornets, as the Swans bowled the Hornets out for 110.
But the effort was in vain as Warnbro was bowled out in turn for a disappointing 87 in reply.
In a nail biting match, which was again a low scoring affair, Pinjarra was able to defend a total of 105, winning by three runs in their clash with North Baldivis.
Pinjarra veteran Michael Greenwood took five crucial wickets for Pinjarra in the tight win.
A high-scoring C Grade affair saw South Mandurah just on top against Halls Head.
Fired by Michael Holmes' 78 and 53 down the order from Scott Wiseman, South Mandurah finished on 239, which Halls Head was unable to chase down despite their best efforts.
David Holmes and Adam Gray each scored 42, but they fell seven runs short of South Mandurah's total despite batting out their 45 overs.
White Knights veteran Leigh McIntosh registered another century in his side's big D Grade win over Shoalwater.
McIntosh finished 106 not out as the Knighters finished 2/221, with the Seals only able to muster 9/100 in reply.
In E Grade, an unbeaten hundred for Mandurah opener Steve Srhoj saw them finish 6/216, while 5/22 from Neville Benson in their bowling effort saw them skittle Pinjarra for 69 in a big win.
For more information visit peelcricket.com.
