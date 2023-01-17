A host of football legends will come together in Mandurah in March to help raise funds for former Everton captain Mick Lyons to aide him in his battle against dementia.
Lyons, a defender who played more than 470 games for Everton from 1971 to 1982, was diagnosed with the disease in 2021 and attributed it to the number of times he headed a ball throughout his 20-year professional career.
The Mick Lyons Benefit Night will see some of the biggest names in WA football in Mandurah on Friday March 17 for a masters game and gala dinner in support of Lyons and his family.
Following spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Grimsby Town, Lyons spent time in Canada and arrived in Australia in the mid-1990s to coach Canberra Cosmos is the old National Soccer League before arriving in Perth, where he has remained.
After spells coaching at the top level of WA football with Stirling Lions and Cockburn City, Lyons spent time as an assistant coach with Mandurah City under former coach Doug Hesketh, who will team up in the dugout with his former number two to take charge of one of the masters sides on the evening.
Among those who'll line up on the pitch for Mandurah City and Rockingham City will be former Manchester United and Scotland defender Francis Burns, former Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Aston Villa striker Peter Withe, former Manchester City forward Micky Brennan, and WA Football Hall of Fame inductees Peter Johnston and Willie Kelly.
Supported by Mandurah City Football Club and Citrus Marketing and Promotions, the gala evening will be emceed by football commentator Ashley Morrison and will include a two course meal, live entertainment, after dinner speeches, a Q&A session, video messages and memorabilia auctions.
Tickets to the gala event are available now for $80 per person, which includes a match ticket, drink on arrival and meal, while tickets to just the match are $5, and there are also sponsorship opportunities available.
For more information visit www.micklyonsevent.com.au or contact Citrus Marketing and Promotions on 0416 672 838.
