Mandurah Mail

Mick Lyons Benefit Night to support former defender and family as he battles dementia

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated January 17 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 6:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The benefit game and gala dinner on March 17 will help support former Everton captain Mick Lyons and his family.

A host of football legends will come together in Mandurah in March to help raise funds for former Everton captain Mick Lyons to aide him in his battle against dementia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.