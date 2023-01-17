It's the age old question that frequents every community Facebook page - where can you find the best fish and chips in town?
It looks like Peel may have an answer, with Ralphy's Ocean Treats taking home the WA title in the Great Australian Fish and Chips Awards.
Established by the Fisheries Research and Development Corporation in 2017, and now run by Seafood Industry Australia, the competition celebrates fishers and food service teams who catch and cook Australian seafood.
Falcon local Raymond Ralph and his family are the heart and soul behind Ralphy's, and have been running the business for five years.
As for what sets them apart in the seafood business, Mr Ralph said it was variety and teamwork.
"I started commercial fishing in 2011, octopus fishing in Kalbarri," he said.
"We moved down to Mandurah and started off with a seafood van selling our food from there, then we ended up selling in shop."
Mr Ralph catches the fresh seafood while his daughters and wife run the shop - and the business expanded once again when they began selling their own specialised products.
"We started manufacturing this year - marinating our own octopus, and that has hit some of the stores now, such as Spudshed," he said.
"It's been flat out trying to keep it up. We love doing what we do and we try to keep the price as low as we can."
Mr Ralph's son has taken a keen interest in fishing and getting out to catch seafood, something he said came as no surprise with his whole family playing key roles in the business.
"It's in the blood. We just like helping people out and giving them fresh products."
When they were notified of the win, which came after an extensive People's Choice vote, Mr Ralph said his family were thrilled.
"To win this year... the girls had tears in their eyes. Our hard work over the years has paid off," he said.
"We love our customers - they're the ones who did it for us. They showed us their love and support and we couldn't have done this without them."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
