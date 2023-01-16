Mandurah Mail

Brooke Burns appointed Chair of Board Meetings until Annual General Meeting

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated January 16 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 7:00pm
Magic legend appointed to temporary Mandurah Basketball Association chair role

Inaugural Mandurah Magic women's captain Brooke Burns has been appointed temporary Chair of Board Meetings for Mandurah Basketball Association until the association hosts its Annual General Meeting next month.

