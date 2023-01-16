Magic legend appointed to temporary Mandurah Basketball Association chair role

Inaugural Mandurah Magic women's captain Brooke Burns has been appointed temporary Chair of Board Meetings for Mandurah Basketball Association until the association hosts its Annual General Meeting next month.
In an impromptu meeting held last Friday morning, a new caretaker board convened to vote 4/0 in favour of Ms Burns holding the position following the enmasse resignation of the MBA board last Thursday.
Department Of Mines, Industry Regulation And Safety last Wednesday ordered MBA to host an AGM before February 28, a move supported by Basketball WA, which resulted in vice president Jason Kyle, relations director Matt Ballantyne, development director Aaron Chieng, domestic director Aidan Fialho and secretary Katrina Russell-Barr resigning from their board positions.
The mass resignations, coupled with the December departures of president Adam Ahern, junior director Adam Eaton and NBL1 director Amanda Tongue, left finance director Casey Mihovilovich as the lone board member, and in accordance with the MBA Constitution in a position to appoint general board members.
Those members - Ms Burns, Tim Chatfield, Callie Djukic and Cliff Kearns - met for the first time on Friday, with Basketball WA deputy chief executive Evan Stewart in attendance as an observer.
As well as appointing Ms Burns to chair, the board members officially acknowledged and accepted the previous board's resignations, and resolved to host an AGM on Monday, February 27.
The MBA's AGM had previously been postponed on three occasions.
The Mail understands the board also plans to meet on multiple occasions ahead of the AGM.
