What started as a bright day instead ended in successive heavy defeats for Rockingham-Mandurah in their WACA Premier Cricket clash against Joondalup on Saturday.
After losing the toss and being asked to roll their arms, the Mariners reduced the hosts to 3/23 early on, however a rearguard performance from the Centurions' middle-to-lower order bats saw them recover to amass 8/293 from their 50 overs.
Jye Donald removed opener Garrick Morgan (10) and first drop Kai Orr (10) while Ashley Blake took the wicket of Jake Gerrans (1) to put the Mariners in a strong early position, but any celebrations proved premature despite the positive early signs.
Toby Albert (28), Jaron Morgan (53), Jake Riccardi (28), Harry Larmett (30) and Joe Inglis (20) all made valuable contributions around top scorer Daniel Berry, whose 83 not out came from just 80 balls and included nine fours and three maximums.
Mitchell Oliver claimed the scalps of Albert, Morgan and Riccardi on his way to 3/48 from his 10 overs, while Donald (2/42) and Blake (2/46) were the other multiple wicket takers.
Facing a successive chase in excess of 290, the Mariners' response never came as they went from 0/27 to 3/27 in the blink of an eye, first losing Wes Steele for 14 before fellow opener Teague Wyllie departed for 11 and Corey Wasley left the field without troubling the scorers.
Jaxon Cornford, Oliver and Ronan Hogarth got starts but all fell in the 20s - for 23, 22 and 24 respectively - and on a day where scant little went their way, the Mariners hung in until the penultimate over before being dismissed for just 132, a massive 166 runs short of their host's total.
Perhaps the most damning statistic against the visitors was their bats seeing out 13 maidens against the Centurions' bowling, versus a solitary maiden in their own bowling effort.
Jamie Burgess claimed 3/22 from 10 overs for Joondalup, with Harmon Sekhon's 2/24 (from 7 overs) the next best with the ball.
Rockingham-Mandurah remains 11th on the WACA Premier Cricket ladder ahead of a two-day clash at Melville, which starts on Saturday at Tompkins Park.
