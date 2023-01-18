'Always trust your gut': Mandurah teen shares journey after tumour diagnosis

When 14-year-old Bonny Elliott took a fall while out at a restaurant with her mum, she boiled it down to teenage clumsiness.
Embarrassed and sore, she felt frustrated with herself for causing a scene, but had a niggling feeling at the back of her mind that something was wrong.
Now, Bonny is warning other young people to "trust their gut", after being diagnosed with a non-cancerous tumour which has caused her to permanently lose more than 50 per cent of her eyesight.
Bonny and her mum Amy said prior to the accident, they had noticed a recent susceptibility to little tumbles, such as bumping into things while walking.
"I presumed it was just her way of using humour or the clumsiness was because as you hit puberty you're getting a whole new body and getting used to new dimensions," Amy told the Mail.
The restaurant fall, however, seemed more serious than the others, and the loud noise combined with a lump quickly forming on her head told them to head to the hospital. Upon arriving, Bonny was checked over by a doctor and told to come back if things got any worse.
Despite trying to reassure themselves that everything would be fine, both Bonny and Amy had a gut instinct there could be something more sinister at work.
It was about a week after the fall that Bonny took another turn for the worse.
"I started getting very nauseous, throwing up and getting migraines which I had never experienced in my life," Bonny said.
"I thought... this is more than a mild concussion, we should go back to the hospital."
A second hospital visit saw Bonny checked over again, her reflexes were tested and she was given some anti-nausea and migraine tablets.
Following this, Amy said Bonny managed to sleep for "the first time in days".
The relief was short-lived when later that night the pain came back, and Bonny woke up tossing and turning in pain.
"We were tired - exhausted, but I just said 'no, we're going back to the hospital'," Amy said.
After hearing Bonny's condition had worsened, doctors at the hospital decided to give her a CT scan in case of a brain bleed from the fall.
A while later the senior doctor on staff came into the room and told Bonny and Amy they had seen a small mass on her brain.
"At this point I was kind of frozen in shock, it's not something you really expect or want to hear," Bonny said.
"As soon as the doctor left I looked at my mum and experienced one of the first big panic attacks I've ever had."
Amy said the moment they heard the news, she immediately went into protective mode and put on a brave face.
"When Bonny turned to me she had fear and questioning in her eyes and I told her it was alright, and the next step was going to Perth Children's Hospital where we will find out more."
An array of tests followed when they arrived at PCH, and Amy said everything went by "in a blur".
Following the tests, the doctor told Amy that the mass appeared to be a tumour, and Amy helped to explain the news to Bonny.
"That was a scary word to hear," Bonny said.
"It felt unreal. It's something you see in movies and TV shows but you never think it will happen to you."
The tumour was wrapped around the optic nerve, and scans of Bonny's eyes showed that sight in her right eye had disintegrated completely and she had lost 50 per cent of her vision in the left eye.
Amy said this news had been particularly upsetting given she had taken Bonny to get her eyes checked just six months before.
"Bonny's eyesight had been getting a bit worse, she had to sit really close to the TV or have her phone really close to her face," she said.
"Then, a few months before she banged her head, she said she was worried about her eyesight."
They booked an appointment with an optometrist who they said they felt had been dismissive, and told Bonny he couldn't see anything wrong with her eyes and that she didn't need glasses. News about Bonny's eyes worsened when a surgeon took a biopsy of her brain and discovered the tumour was pilocytic astrocytoma.
The tumour was non-cancerous, but wrapped so far around the optic nerve that removing it would render Bonny completely blind.
On top of this, the tumour had caused the cells to die, so even if the tumour had been able to be removed the vision she lost would not return.
Perhaps the most devastating blow, Amy said, was the news that Bonny would never be able to get her license.
"We'd always say wait until you get your car and have your own privacy and independence. We had a whole plan, nan's car would be Bonny's car, and she was looking forward to being able to belt and sing her heart out in privacy."
This was the first time Bonny said she had really broken down.
"I stayed pretty straight-faced while we were in there but as soon as I was out, I was gone," she said.
"I was already playing out how I would decorate my car... that was one of the things that hurt the most, even now that's what hurts the most." Despite the absolute devastation, the pair coped the way they always did - with humour.
"We said now Bonny will never have to pay for registration and can be chauffeured around," Amy said.
A strong support system rallied around Bonny, with friends and family taking it in turns to send supportive messages, pay short visits and even send a few lighthearted memes.
During the ordeal, Amy's mum Debbie came down from Geraldton to help look after both Bonny and Amy, and provided them with much-needed love and support. Despite Bonny being told she may be completely blind by the time she was 30 or 40 years old, the doctor in charge of her care said she had developed a plan to combat that and preserve what was left of her vision.
The first step of the plan is weekly chemotherapy to try and shrink the tumour and take pressure off of the optic nerve.
While awaiting her first chemo appointment later this week, Bonny and Amy said they were focussed on both preparing the house for post-treatment and making a list of beautiful sights to visit and see.
Bonny said she was determined to see and experience as many things as she could while keeping a positive attitude.
In the meantime, she said she wanted to advocate and raise awareness about pilocytic astrocytoma and encourage anyone who might be experiencing similar concerns to visit a doctor.
A GoFundMe has been started to help pay for fuel and parking to get to and from appointments as well as preparing Bonny's Mandurah home and going on small trips to break up treatment days. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/bonnys-journeyliterally.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
