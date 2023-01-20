The community is invited to Reflect, Respect and Celebrate at Mandurah's Australia Day events on January 25 and 26 on the Eastern Foreshore.
There will be activities for the whole family including art and music workshops, multicultural dancing, giant games, and a special smoking ceremony. Mandurah will also hold its biggest Citizenship Ceremony of the year, welcoming 80 new citizens to the city.
On Wednesday, January 25, a traditional Indigenous smoking ceremony will be held at Kwillena Gabi Pool (estuary pool) on the Eastern Foreshore at 6.30pm.
This special ceremony promotes healing and cleansing and is a mark of respect to the land, and Elders past, present and future. The smoke wards off bad spirits from the land, whilst cleansing the area that will be used for the Citizenship Ceremony on Australia Day. The community is invited to come along and witness the smoking ceremony.
On Thursday, January 26, the official Australia Day ceremony will start at 8am at the Eastern Foreshore (southern end). It will include speeches by local dignitaries and Auspire Australia Day Ambassador Steph Jackson who is a community empowerment advocate and has been on the judging panel for the Australian of the Year awards.
Mandurah will hold its biggest Citizenship Ceremony of the year at 8.30am with 80 people from 16 different countries taking the pledge, including from Zimbabwe, Vietnam, United Kingdom, South Africa, New Zealand and the Philippines.
At 10.30am, a number of family-friendly activities will kick off on the foreshore including face painting, entertainment, giant sports games, family art workshops, a multicultural dance group, and live music from 1-3pm.
Mandurah's Australia Day event is assisted by the Australian Government through the National Australia Day Council.
There will be no fireworks at the 2023 Australia Day event. For more information about Australia Day in Mandurah go to www.mandurah.wa.gov.au
Each Australia Day the Mandurah Offshore Fishing and Sailing Club runs the Australian Day Flotilla.
Celebrate Australia by enjoying the day on the water, having a BBQ, and enjoy dressing the boats to celebrate everything Australian.
This event is open to all members of the community and on this special day all are invited back to the club after the event.
Hosted at The Cut Golf Course in Dawesville - go and celebrate Australia day evening with a tribute to Cold Chisel and Jimmy Barnes.
Enjoy an awesome night with your family and friends. From 7pm. Book tickets via Eventbrite.
The 2023 Australia Day Celebration hosted by the Shire of Murray at the Edenvale Heritage Precinct, is back on Thursday, January 23 from 7:30-10am.
The Shire President will present the Citizenship Ceremony and Citizen of the Year awards from 8:30-9:30am.
There will be live entertainment, free face painting and markets hosted by the Pinjarra Markets.
Along with the famous Lions Club breakfast commencing at 7:30am.
The community is invited to 'Reflect, Respect and Celebrate' at Australia Day celebrations throughout the Shire of Waroona on Thursday, January 26.
This Australia Day, residents can choose from events in Waroona, Lake Clifton and Preston Beach.
The Waroona event will kick off from 7.30am at the Waroona Memorial Hall.
Cooked or continental breakfasts are available to purchase.
The official Australia Day Awards ceremony will start at 9.30am with a Welcome to Country, followed by the presentation of the Australia Day Community Citizen of the Year Awards and the Shire of Waroona Meritorious Community Service Awards.
The Waroona Australia Day event will also include a 'quiet zone' marquee including beanbags and noise cancelling headphones for those in need of an escape from crowds and sensory overload.
Residents in Lake Clifton can enjoy a free breakfast at the Lake Clifton Community Hall from 8-10.30am.
Meanwhile Preston Beach residents are invited to a barbeque lunch from 12pm at the Preston Beach Community Centre.
More information is at waroona.wa.gov.au/events
