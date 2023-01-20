Mandurah Mail

Australia Day 2023 celebrations in Mandurah, Murray and Waroona

Updated January 20 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The community is invited to Reflect, Respect and Celebrate at the region's various Australia Day celebrations. Picture is supplied.

Mandurah

The community is invited to Reflect, Respect and Celebrate at Mandurah's Australia Day events on January 25 and 26 on the Eastern Foreshore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.