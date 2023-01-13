City of Mandurah Councillor Don Pember says losing the helipad at Peel Health Campus would be a step backwards for locals needing transfer to Perth.
The state government has plans for a major redevelopment of Peel Health Campus, once the department of health takes over from current operators Ramsay Health Care in August 2024.
Mr Pember, who is also the chair of the hospital's Community Board of Advice, said those plans would place a new building over the existing helipad.
Without providing another area for helicopters to land, the only way transfers could be done is by road.
"There will be no option," Mr Pember said.
"If you have to go between Mandurah and Perth, you go by road ambulance. That's it."
Flight time between Peel Health Campus and Royal Perth Hospital's newly upgraded $10 million helipad is about 20 minutes.
Mr Pember said traffic on the Kwinana Freeway means transfer by road could take up to five times as long.
"It sometimes take an hour and ten minutes to get to the city. At peak periods it's like an hour and 40 minutes."
A WA Health spokesperson said patients are generally not transferred by air unless they are from regional or remote hospitals, which they don't consider Peel Health Campus to be. They said any air transport would be sent to Fiona Stanley Hospital, which has its own helipad, or to Jandakot Airport, where they would be taken by ambulance to hospital.
"There have been only two helicopter landings for medical care at Peel Health Campus in the past 10 years. The evidence shows a helipad is not required in the redevelopment," the spokesperson said.
