Peel Health Campus helipad set to be removed in upgrade plan

By Edward Scown
Updated January 13 2023 - 7:39pm, first published 7:30pm
Peel Health Campus is set for a major upgrade once the state government takes over operation.

City of Mandurah Councillor Don Pember says losing the helipad at Peel Health Campus would be a step backwards for locals needing transfer to Perth.

