Remaining Mandurah Basketball Association board members resign

The remaining board members of Mandurah Basketball Association have resigned, days after a state government department imposed a deadline to hold its annual general meeting (AGM).
The association was on Tuesday ordered by Consumer Protection to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) before February 28.
All remaining board members resigned on Thursday.
In his resignation letter and echoed by other board members, former vice president Jason Kyle blamed "online bullying, harassment and attacks" that were "well beyond anything that someone in a volunteer position should be expected to tolerate".
Junior representative director Adam Eaton stated he was "distressed" at where the club was at.
"The situation we are in has strayed so far from where I want us to be that I don't feel I am able to even maintain my position any further," Mr Eaton stated.
Former director Aaron Chieng said his experience was that board members were "forward-thinking and were executing a strategic plan to grow the association and give it the best opportunity for success".
Club finance director Casey Mihovilovich today appointed Brooke Burns, Tim Chatfield, Callie Djukic and Cliff Kearns to the board and announced the first meeting of the board would be held at 11.30am this morning to elect a chair and call the AGM.
In a statement to members Ms Mihovilovich said the appointments were only valid until the date of the AGM.
The MBA board would carry out duties in a caretaker mode and only make decisions that were required to continue the operations in the short term.
MBA members would elect new board members at the AGM.
In a statement, Basketball WA urged all members and the broader basketball community to adhere to the Basketball Australia member protection policy.
"Every individual in our basketball community deserves to be treated fairly and equitably and that is, free from all forms of harassment," the statement read.
"Basketball WA strongly encourages all our community to remember to be respectful. Reported abusive, threatening and harassing comments may be investigated and could lead to disciplinary measures."
Basketball WA staff would work with DMIRS and MBA staff to ensure the process was undertaken appropriately and the association continued to service its membership in the meantime.
More to come.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors.
