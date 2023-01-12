21yo woman dies in Baldivis crash

Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Section are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Baldivis yesterday, Wednesday, January 11.
About 11.50pm, a Nissan X-TRAIL and a Nissan Maxima collided on the Kwinana Freeway travelling northbound, near the Mundijong Road exit.
The 21-year-old female driver of the X-TRAIL died at the scene.
The 28-year-old female driver of the Maxima was taken to hospital for assessment.
Major Crash Investigators are urging anyone who saw the crash, or the vehicles travelling in the area prior to the crash, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au
Anyone with dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded the vision directly to investigators via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/baldivisfatalcrash
If you or anyone you know has been affected by a road crash, contact Road Trauma Support WA on 1300 004 814.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.