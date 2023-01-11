House of the Week | Coastal lifestyle

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Capturing sweeping views across the park and down to the ocean, while being able to walk just a few moments to Avalon Bay, 17 Frigate Way is a striking two level residence that offers the coastal lifestyle many dream of.
Established front lawns add to the street appeal that this modern home holds. The first level boasts a vast open-plan living, dining and kitchen. Filled with natural light, the kitchen features ample storage, breakfast bar and many extras.
Within a separate wing of the ground floor are three generous guest bedrooms and a renovated guest bathroom. A rich timber banister leads the way upstairs to the hotel-inspired main bedroom with a tastefully finished ensuite bathroom with 400mm rainfall shower head.
Outside is where the home comes alive with a curved timber lined alfresco. All enclosed with a feature stone wall, alfresco blinds and patio heaters, while composite decking and poured limestone make the gardens as easy care as they come. Enjoy swimming in your very own pool which captures the great Northern orientation.
Complete with all of the modern extras including, solar panels, reverse cycle air-conditioning and ceiling fans.
Surrounded by a number of eateries including The Cut Tavern, Cobblers Tavern, La Belle Patisserie & High Tea House, Falcon Bay Cafe, plus shopping centres, this location truly does showcase the best of Mandurah's lifestyle.
