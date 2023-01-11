The Mail received a letter from a young runner, concerned her favourite event would be forced to end by a fee imposed by the City.
We're happy to report, that's not the case.
Parkrun draws dozens of local runners to the Dawesville Foreshore Reserve every Saturday morning. This weekend will be the 374th run.
It's a 5km run open to anyone, with timing gear set up for free, so runners can compete with each other, or go for a personal best. That price has been supported by the City of Mandurah waiving a $45 administration fee, which would usually be in place for use of the space.
Our young reader was concerned that fee had not been waived for this year. We contacted the City of Mandurah and confirmed that is has once again been waived, and the Dawesville Parkrun will continue to run for free.
