Mandurah Basketball Association (MBA) has been ordered by Consumer Protection to hold the association's annual general meeting (AGM) before February 28.
It comes after several last-minute cancellations of the association's scheduled AGM.
The commissioner for Consumer Protection Trish Blake issued a direction to the board members and directors of the association, and said she believed MBA members deserved an opportunity to raise concerns about the management of the association.
"Ms Blake is concerned about the repeated last-minute cancellations of previously scheduled AGMs and believes it is time for MBA members to have an opportunity to raise any issues or express their concerns about the management of the association and the conduct of current and former office bearers," a spokesperson said.
"Should the association's board of management fail to comply with the direction before the stated deadline, the Commissioner will consider all available options in order to protect the interests of the association's members.
"Consumer Protection understands that Basketball WA will be assisting MBA board members to comply with this direction."
