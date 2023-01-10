Respect needed in various sectors Letters to the Editor: 12 January 2023

My husband and I arrived at Erskine Shopping Centre recently.
As we alighted from our car, we were abused by a woman walking past, she said we look sick, take off your masks.
You are out of date, you don't need to wear them anymore.
I would just like to say to anyone who gives us odd looks or abuse, it is our right to wear a mask if we want to.
We have a reason and no, we do not have COVID.
Patricia Robertson, Erskine
Today we met family on the foreshore like many other families enjoying our New Year having picnics.
I needed to go to the toilets along with a few other members, as you do.
Not to my surprise our council lets Mandurah down once again.
The ladies and gents toilets were absolutely filthy. No toilet paper or soap.
Yes there have been a lot of people around over the last few weeks and there will be more, but do we have to show them how filthy our public toilets are?
This isn't the first time I have come across this in Mandurah especially on the eastern foreshore.
I'm a ratepayer and I feel this is an embarrassment to our city.
Stop bragging about the little things you do and fix up the most important things, toilets.
These toilets are a dirty health hazard. They should be cleaned twice daily no matter what.
Surely world health is very important in this day and age. So why do they neglect their responsibilities in areas that come under their own jurisdiction?
L Cartledge, address withheld
When I started to walk my dog every day nearly the same route in our living area I was able to look around better than from a car.
I discovered that there is a lot of money lying around to pick up for free. Empty cans, bottles, juice boxes, and milkshake boxes.
I started to take a bag with me and pick them up while I walked the dog. Nearly every day I found at least two.
After around three months I went and dropped off the cans and bottles at a Containers for Change recycle place and I got $32. This money will be donated to the dog rescue.
Just image how 320 cans and bottles would have spoilt the environment. It doesn't hurt to pick them up while walking your dog.
Michaela Helm, Mandurah
I have written letters before about our Peel Health Campus and how wonderful staff are.
However after a life time on the planet this was the first time we have ever used our ambulance service.
I was very concerned about my wife's condition so rather than risk the drive to the hospital I called an ambulance.
To say they were good to us would be a huge understatement as they were brilliant.
The immediate service she received was excellent.
Once in the hospital, the medical treatment was first class. It all proved once again, Mandurah is the best.
Charlie Gibson, Falcon
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
