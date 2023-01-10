Multiple fires in Harvey and Waroona

Fire affecting Cookernup, Lake Clifton, Myalup, Wagerup and Yarloop
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) have downgraded the alert level of a fire impacting Cookernup, Lake Clifton, Myalup, Wagerup and Yarloop in the Shires of Harvey and Waroona.
A bushfire advice is in place for people bound by Nicholson Road to the east, Johnston Road to the north, Telephone Road to the west and Riverdale Road to the south.
The fire is now stationary and controlled but not yet contained.
There is no longer a threat to lives or homes, however there is a lot of smoke in the area.
The fire started near the intersection of Meredith Road and Alexander Road in Yarloop just before 10am this morning.
DFES are advising to stay aware of the situation in case it changes.
Yalgorup National Park
A bushfire advice has been issued for a part of Yalgorup National Park.
The fire, believed to be caused by lightning, was reported at 8.46am this morning in the vicinity of Martins Tank Lake and Yalgorup Lake in the Shire of Waroona.
Parks and Wildlife Service is managing the fire.
There is no threat to lives or homes but residents are being urged to keep up to date in case the situation changes.
The fire started near Martins Tank Lake.
The bushfire is currently not contained or controlled.
Firefighters are on the scene and aerial support has been sent to assist ground crews.
Keep up to date:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter and Facebook.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work.
Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.
The next update will be provided by 4pm today unless the situation changes.
