Calling all artists, creatives, and those who have a secret studio space at home

Updated January 9 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 4:30pm
Peel Open Studios runs from April 15-23, with registrations closing on January 16. Picture supplied.

Registrations for the Peel Open Studios event are currently open, but will be closing on Monday, January 16.

