Registrations for the Peel Open Studios event are currently open, but will be closing on Monday, January 16.
Peel Open Studios is an annual event that welcomes thousands of visitors from across Western Australia, as local visual artists and art collectives open the doors to their private studio spaces.
Visitors are able to immerse themselves in a vibrant atmosphere, as they explore the joys and wonders of the creative process during this unique opportunity to see works of art in progress and learn about the artist.
Participating artists are able to showcase their creative practice to visitors from the local community and across the state from April 15-23, to grow their profile or business and reach new audiences.
Other benefits of taking part in Peel Open Studios include exclusive exhibition opportunities, access to professional development workshops, and networking events.
All visual artists and art groups living or operating within the Peel region are invited to participate.
The event welcomes professional, emerging and hobbyist artists and art groups across all mediums.
For more visit the Peel Open Studios website.
