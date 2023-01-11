Gracing the stage at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre this month is internationally-renowned comedian Damien Warren-Smith.
Garry Starr Performs Everything is is a one-hour show that combines different theatre styles, as Damien's character and clown, Garry Starr takes it upon himself to 'save' the theatre industry.
At times wearing not much other than an Elizabethan ruff, Damien described Garry Starr as the most embarrassing form of himself.
In 2013, Damien studied to become a clown under the teachings of Philippe Gaulier.
An hour outside of Paris, Philippe Gaulier has taught clowning for decades, to the likes of Sacha Baron Cohen.
"He will try and poke you and prod you to find those vulnerabilities in quite an aggressive way, but it's purely for your benefit," Damien said.
Prior to this, Damien worked as an actor for the screen as well as the stage, but often felt himself getting bored.
"As soon as the nerves disappear, you get bored. You're just repeating the show," he said
"People always talk about finding something new and finding the fun in it, and I never really found that until I started doing this kind of theatre, and now I just have the most amazing time.
"Even if I'm exhausted from doing 20 nights in a row, the moment that I hear from backstage the audience coming in and sitting down, I'm having the time of my life, there's not a moment where I'm bored."
Although he enjoyed screen work, it didn't give him the same instant gratification that a live audience does.
"Unless you're very lucky you don't get these amazing roles, maybe a line or two here or there, and that wasn't very fulfilling to me," he said.
Audience involvement is a huge part of Damien's theatre practice, and while this can be intimidating for some, he promises to ensure that the audience is in safe hands.
Damien said that showcasing his talent first and foremost lets the audience know of his dedication, and the slowly builds up the trust of the crowd through well-executed live interactions.
"And then you've just got to not break their trust, you've got to show them that you're not going to be humiliating them. And there's one part of the show where it appears like I'm gonna humiliate them, but then you realise very quickly, that actually, the point of the joke is me."
Jokes translate differently from audience to audience, but there's something fun for everyone to enjoy.
"I'm just wanting people to have a really good time, it's not in any way divisive or political, just unabandoned joy."
Damien said he noticed in regional crowds that it's far more likely an audience member will see someone they know come up on stage during audience interaction, which people get a kick out of.
"When you're performing in the cities people are coming to see you, but in regional places, you're coming to them, you're performing in their space," he said
Although Garry Starr attempts to 'save the performing arts', Damien doesn't believe theatre is going anywhere any time soon, but a culture shift needs to occur to make it really thrive.
"People don't really write about it. When I open up a newspaper, the culture section will talk about music, books and film but they don't have comedy and theatre.
"I think it needs to be written about so people know it's an option. In Australia say on a Monday night you kick around with your friends and say 'What should we do?' and you go 'We can go to the pub, watch a movie or go bowling', whereas in the UK, people say 'Let's watch some comedy or theatre'.
"It's just not embedded in our culture here because you just don't think of it."
For tickets and information, visit manpac.com.au
