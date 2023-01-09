The popularity of the Mandurah Readers' and Writers' Festival, which returns this week, has been made evident with one event already booked out within days of being announced.
From Thursday January 12 until Sunday January 15, the Mandurah community won't be lost for words as the festival boasts a number of established and emerging authors from across WA set to share their love of storytelling and writing.
The City of Mandurah's free, annual literature event will be held at Seashells Resort, featuring panel discussions, authors' talks, workshops, a brand new family day, and The Big Read high tea, which is booked out, with places now only available on the waitlist.
The Mandurah Readers' and Writers' Festival aims to foster a love of reading and literature, and encourages creativity within the community across a range of age groups and interests.
More than 20 talented authors and literature educators will come together to speak about their work and engage in conversations with the community about a wide range of topics across the program of events.
The Festival will open on Thursday evening with a panel discussion featuring three authors, and there are sessions throughout the day on Friday and Saturday.
The Family Day on Sunday will feature well-known, award-winning WA children's authors/illustrators James Foley, Kylie Howarth and Briony Stewart sharing their latest books and leading hands-on activities.
The full program of events is on www.mandurah.wa.gov.au, or for more information or to book a place call City of Mandurah Libraries on 9550 3650 or email manlib@mandurah.wa.gov.au.
Bookings are required as places are limited for each session.
