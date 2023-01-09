Mandurah Mail

Mandurah Water Polo Association takes game to masses at new Kwillena Gabi Pool on foreshore

Updated January 9 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 4:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water polo makes splash at Mandurah Eastern Foreshore

Mandurah Water Polo Association returned to the water for the first time in 2023, however they made a splash in different surrounds after holding their session at Kwillena Gabi Pool on the Eastern Foreshore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.