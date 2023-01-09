Water polo makes splash at Mandurah Eastern Foreshore

Mandurah Water Polo Association returned to the water for the first time in 2023, however they made a splash in different surrounds after holding their session at Kwillena Gabi Pool on the Eastern Foreshore.
The event drew a big crowd and started with a game of Stoll-O-Polo, a modified version of the game played in shallow water and with minimal contact, before a juniors game and two seniors games.
It was also the first time the new inflatable field pitch which the club, with support from City of Mandurah, local sponsors Dolphin Settlements, Peel Dental Studio and Tom Esze Real Estate, has invested in for such events.
The inflatable pitch is regulation beach water polo size and incorporates sponsors names around the edge of area.
The next Beach Water Polo session will be held this Sunday, January 15 and spectators are encouraged to attend, but if you would like to join in please contact mandurahwaterpolo@gmail.com or on Facebook/Instagram @mandurahwaterpolo.
