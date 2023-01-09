A 177-run opening stand between captain Kallen Bond and Iszak Milentis set the platform for Willetton to secure a big 68-run WACA Premier Cricket win over Rockingham-Mandurah at Lark Hill on Saturday.
Mariners skipper Teague Wyllie was made to rue his decision to send the visitors in after winning the toss, as Bond and Milentis compiled a massive first wicket stand to help launch Willetton to 6/291 from their 50 overs.
The opening pair punished the home side's bowling, with Bond posting his century at better than a run-a-ball with 11 fours and two sixes before the Mariners finally made a breakthrough with his wicket for 105, caught by Craig Simmons off Jye Donald.
With the opposition captain removed, the Mariners put a stop to the heavy scoring with a steady fall of wickets following, starting with Brock Larance's dismissal not long after his captain's for just 4, and Shayne Wornes following for the same score.
From 0-177 to 3-187 in the space of just a few overs, the Mariners must have felt back in the contest, however Milentis continued to hold firm and brought up his own century soon after.
His near-three-hour knock finally ended when he was caught by Wyllie off the bowling of Wesley Steele for 108 off 137, including nine fours and a six, but Willetton's middle order continued to score at better than a run- a-ball as they pushed towards 300, but ultimately fell just short, setting the home side 292 for victory.
The Mariners' reply got off to a shaky start with Steele removed for just 9 with the score on 14, but Wyllie and Corey Wasley came together to get the chase back on track.
The talented teenaged pair, both part of the WA U-19s squad at the recent National Championships, combined for a 122-run stand before Wasley departed for 53 and Wyllie was trapped in front soon after, out for a well-made 72 from 83 balls.
With the skipper's departure, so too went the Mariners' chance for victory as George Bell was removed for 10, Damien Burrage for 28 and Jaxon Cornford for 1 to leave them 6/192.
Mitchell Oliver provided some resistance, finishing 33 not out, however the Mariners lost 5/18 to snuff out any shot at victory as they finished 9/223 from their 50-over allotment.
Waheguru Dhillon claimed 4/50 for the visitors, while Ben Gibbon (3/24 from 10 overs) and Luke Holt (2/49 from 10 overs) provided good support with the ball.
The loss sees the Mariners in 11th position on the WACA Premier Cricket ladder, with their next assignment a trip to Joondalup to take on the Centurions in a 50-over match on Saturday.
