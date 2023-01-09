Mandurah Mail

Spearwood man charged over Falcon scrub fire

Updated January 9 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Spearwood man has been remanded in custody following his arrest in regards to an alleged arson in Falcon.

A Spearwood man has been remanded in custody after he was arrested for an alleged arson in Falcon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.