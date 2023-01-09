A Spearwood man has been remanded in custody after he was arrested for an alleged arson in Falcon.
It is alleged the 36-year-old set fire to scrub land next to a reserve located on Merlin Street, at around 7.30pm on January 3.
It is further alleged by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) that the man was repeatedly obstructive against the fire fighters and attempted to keep the fire burning.
The man was refused bail on January 4 and will appear at the Perth Magistrates' Court on January 18 on one count of willfully light or cause to be lit, a fire likely to injure or damage, and one count of obstructing public officers.
