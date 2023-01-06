THE RSPCA has urged horse owners to seek help if they are struggling to care properly for their animals after a Mandurah woman was fined over cruelty to three horses and two ponies at a property in Wagin.
According to information released by RSPCA WA, the 46-year-old woman was fined a total of $20,500 for five convictions of animal cruelty and six convictions of failing to follow a directions notice. All but $2500 of the fines were suspended for 12 months and all convictions were spent.
The woman was also ordered to reimburse RSPCA WA $40,609, the RSPCA said in a statement.
Narrogin Magistrates Court heard the cruelty offences took place throughout 2020 and 2021 at the now-defunct Wagin Riding School. They related to horses called Arnold, Charlie and Lacey and ponies called Contessa and Stumpy.
"The five animals were found to be suffering from a range of issues over this period including emaciation, overgrown hooves, and dental issues," the RSPCA said.
The RSPCA had also noted issues with "insufficient hay and water supplies in the horses' paddock".
"The offender was directed to seek treatment for the horses but failed to comply. The court heard she told the RSPCA she couldn't afford to have the horses seen by a vet or farrier. All five animals were seized in September 2021 and taken to Baldivis Vet Hospital for treatment."
Nine-year-old Charlie, 16-year-old Lacey, 25-year-old Arnold, and 26-year-old Stumpy remain in the RSPCA's care. Several weeks after arriving in care, 25-year-old Contessa suffered an illness unrelated to her prior neglect, and an external vet determined euthanasia was the kindest option, according to the RSPCA.
The woman was also banned from having custody and control of horses for three years.
These horses had generated a profit for their owner, who in return was letting them down terribly with basic care.- RSPCA WA South West Inspector Genna Haines
RSPCA WA South West Inspector Genna Haines said elderly horses were particularly vulnerable to neglect and required a higher level of care as they aged.
"These horses had generated a profit for their owner, who in return was letting them down terribly with basic care," she said.
"I hope this outcome sends a clear message to other horse owners-if you're struggling, reach out for help sooner rather than later. Horses are time consuming and expensive to care for properly. It's not a responsibility that should be taken lightly. Costs for a farrier, food, vet care, dentistry and agistment can quickly reach $500 a month.
"In the past year, RSPCA WA has received more than 450 reports concerning horses -that's more than one a day. A lot of these are down to neglect of basic needs, like regular hoof and teeth care, and we also see many elderly horses who are underweight."
Ms Haines thanked Baldivis Vet Hospital and veterinarian Dr Stephanie Collins for their help with the case.
The RSPCA relies on the community to report incidents of suspected cruelty and neglect. Report cruelty 24/7 on 1300 CRUELTY (1300 278 358) or at rspcawa.org.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
