One-year-old Grayson Savage-Barnett is all smiles, but his brave face hides a massive fight which has turned his family's life upside down.
Just two days after his first birthday, Grayson was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia. That night, he was admitted to Perth Children's Hospital for Chemotherapy, a process which will take at least six months.
As if that wasn't enough, he was also born with Down's Syndrome, as well as two bone marrow disorders, which saw the premature boy spend 6 weeks in the NICU.
"Everything has just been so, so quick and such a shock. We're absolutely just thrown into chaos," Grayson's mum Rebecca Barnett said.
"Cancer's in the driver's seat, Grayson's in the passenger seat, and we're just in the backseat supporting Grayson. So literally that's just what we're doing, and that's what we're willing to do for the whole time. No matter the outcome."
Ms Barnett has had to give up her job to be with Grayson for the month he's already spent in treatment. The pair spent Christmas at Perth Children's Hospital, only getting a week back home over the new year before heading back next week for at least 6 months, with only a few chances to get back home to Halls Head.
With a two year old, and three teenagers at home, dad Mark Savage is just keeping the family afloat on his wage alone. His one-and-one FIFO swing means he can only see his son a few days every fortnight.
"He's been amazing," Ms Barnett said.
"Before he even comes home, he'll just go straight to the hospital. He'll send me home for a couple of nights so I can sleep and spend time with the other kids and have a home cooked meal."
"Every time he flies out, it just kills him."
Living in Halls Head, the family is considered too close to the hospital to qualify for programs to assist with travel and accommodation, which usually have a 100km minimum. Ms Barnett said the travel is putting a strain not only on their fuel budget, but on their ailing car, which is now greatly in need of repairs.
"We don't actually qualify for any accommodation in the hospital or Ronald McDonald House. So we either travel backwards and forwards to the hospital from Mandurah, or I stay there in the room with him for the four or five weeks that I'm there. Sleeping on a fold out lounge bed."
As well as helping to care for Grayson's four siblings at home, Ms Barnett's sister has set up a donation page on Mycause, to help the family cover their costs. So far it has raised $2358.
"It's been a huge help, because that's literally going to be our rent and our rego. We have a $900 power bill which we're struggling to pay off, and that's going to pay that as well," Ms Barnett said.
While Grayson is a long way from being in the clear, Ms Barnett is hopeful that in six months time, he will be one of the 80 per cent of cancer patients that Perth Children's Hospital cures.
"We've just got our eye on the prize, which is just those words of 'there's no more cancer'."
