Mandurah baby Grayson Savage-Barnett diagnosed with cancer aged 1

By Edward Scown
Updated January 4 2023 - 8:32pm, first published 7:30pm
Grayson Savage-Barnett was diagnosed with Leukaemia just days after his first birthday. Picture is supplied.

One-year-old Grayson Savage-Barnett is all smiles, but his brave face hides a massive fight which has turned his family's life upside down.

