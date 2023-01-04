Mandurah Mail

Regine Andersen's book 'Stumbling Blocks or Stepping Stones' aims to fund raise for those in need

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated January 4 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 1:48pm
Regine Andersen and her book 'Stumbling Blocks or Stepping Stones'. Picture is supplied.

An author and self-proclaimed fly-in fly-out member of Soroptimists Mandurah has written and launched a fundraising book about her life.

