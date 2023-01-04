An author and self-proclaimed fly-in fly-out member of Soroptimists Mandurah has written and launched a fundraising book about her life.
Regine Andersen was born in East Germany and lived in Silver Sands before working and retiring on Christmas Island.
The book, titled Stumbling Blocks and Stepping Stones, tells her story from fleeing post-war Germany, the happy moments and sad moments of her childhood, and the sexual abuse she endured, pregnancy and homelessness.
Pulling herself out of the trauma of it all saw Ms Andersen dedicating her life to teaching and caring for others and the environment.
She studied to be a teacher in Denmark in the 70's, and travelled through Africa looking for work when she met - and married a helpful stranger.
The marriage became violent in the late 70's when they moved from Canada to Australia, with Ms Andersen having three children which she lost custody of to her ex-husband.
Ms Andersen studied, worked and travelled across Australia with countless tales, some frightening and some joyful.
Her last job before retirement was as a secretary for the Christmas Island Women's Association, where she still lives today at the age of 71.
Ms Andersen said writing the memoir and revisiting old memories enabled her to heal with finality.
She said she found it helpful to process her life in a tangible way, and then place it back on the shelf; physically and emotionally.
The great-grandmother also wanted to write the book for all of her children to learn about their family history.
The book is sectioned into two parts; the first part being a retelling of the events of Ms Andersen's life, while the second part offers practical strategies to overcome hardship.
Part two is written using her experience in care roles, in detention centres and at Acacia prison, where she led a rehabilitation program for violent offenders.
"Treating the victims is one thing, but the perpetrators equally need treatment for them to change their ways."
Ms Andersen said she hoped her book would be available to those in detention centres as her strategies for staying calm and centered were well received.
The writing was a 18-months process before another year and a half of her manuscript travelling back and forth between herself and her publisher, Ocean Reeve in Brisbane.
While writing, Ms Andersen said she struggled with flashbacks, and it felt like opening wounds.
"Writing about it felt like it happened just yesterday.
"I found it emotionally upsetting, but it was also a relief to express it and get it off my chest," she said.
Ms Andersen said re-reading the edited versions of the manuscript over and over enabled her to separate herself from her trauma.
"I felt like I was able to separate myself from my memories and that was the most amazing experience, it wasn't impacting me like it used to."
True to her generous nature, Ms Andersen's book aims to raise money for Soroptimists Mandurah, and for the Black Dog Institute.
If enough money is left over from the sales of the book, Ms Andersen said she would like to start a fund to build an aged care centre on Christmas Island.
According to Ms Andersen, elderly residents on the island are either permanently hospitalised, or are sent to an aged care facility in Perth, which is expensive and isolating.
"There's quite a few that I got to know personally who have passed away lonely and the family has been really upset."
Life on Christmas Island is described as being "safe and laid-back".
"It's like another planet, there's no crime, you don't have to worry."
The cultural diversity on the island is something Ms Andersen admires.
"All these people from different backgrounds and and cultures and I think 'why can't the rest of the world be like this?'. It's such a great example of what the world could be like."
Ms Andersen said she now enjoys swimming and bird-watching.
"I lose myself in the ocean, I swim until I feel like one of the fish in there."
The book is targeted at no one and everyone, with lessons to be learned for all.
"It'll be interesting for people who are mature age, since the book talks about active ageing, or for younger people who are struggling with challenges, or anyone seeking a deeper connection to the natural world."
Stumbling Blocks and Stepping Stones can be purchased here.
