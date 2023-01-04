For the past year, there has been a place where you can get fresh produce, no matter what's going on with eastern states railways.
The Peel Produce Market was started a year ago this weekend by self described business creative, and passionate gardener Megan Walsh. She saw an opportunity to bring together her passion for good food, with her business expertise.
"I'm a bit of a foodie, so I've combined something I love with my work, and it's gone great," she said.
The market runs every Saturday, "Rain, hail or shine". It attracts farmers, bakers, jam makers and everything in between to the Dawesville Foreshore, all in the name of cutting out the middle man.
"Farmers are having issues still, but we don't have to worry about transport and all those costs," Ms Walsh said.
"Every week we have fresh produce coming from the farm to the market. We're essentially farm to table. Once you've eaten it, you won't go back to supermarket bought."
The market started out strong. Still in the shadow of government restrictions in early 2022, 25 local producers took up stalls on that first Saturday morning. Now that number has grown to about 40, packing the foreshore with traders and punters alike, and there's no sign of slowing down.
"Produce markets are growing. People want to support local growers and local business."
"People are starting to switch on to where their food is coming from."
"If you're passionate about something, and you know you're doing something that's for a greater good, everything flows."
The market has expanded beyond just the food. Local artists and musicians are a regular feature, invited to bring their "voices out of the shower" and into the limelight.
The Peel Produce Markets' first birthday celebration will be a big one this Saturday. The regular markets will be accompanied by a tandem event at the Peel Estate Winery, where the markets traditionally move to once a month.
The winery draws producers from throughout the south west, as well as local artists plying their trade to create an almost festival atmosphere.
"If you grow something, make it, sew it, bake it, bring it to the market," Ms Walsh said.
The markets open from 8am every Saturday. As long as Ms Walsh is at the reins, they will do so for the foreseeable future.
"We're looking at this as a long term venture. This isn't something that's going to come and go. I'm passionate about feeding the community with good produce, and I'm going to keep doing it as long as it lasts."
