Peel Produce Market celebrates a year of fresh produce

By Edward Scown
Updated January 4 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:30pm
The Peel Produce Market draws traders of a wide variety every weekend. Pictures are supplied.

For the past year, there has been a place where you can get fresh produce, no matter what's going on with eastern states railways.

Local News

