Mandurah Mail

Why vote yes to an Indigenous Voice

By Mandurah Mail
Updated January 3 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney set the broad timeline for the referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.