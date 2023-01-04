For the past two months, a group of about 40 men at the Mandurah Basketball Association have been working together in a new program to improve the pathway from the Mandurah Magic Men's Under 18 team into the NBL1.
The group have been focussing on improving their game under the guidance of Jamie O'Loughlin, head of basketball pathways and perfomance, as well as junior coach Darren Blyth and former junior director Adam Eaton.
Adding to the coaching staff were current Mandurah Magic NBL1 players Ray Turner and Christian Jurlina who both bring college and NBL1 experience to the environment.
With technical and tactical skills being developed, the cohort has build stronger relationships and team dynamics.
"The program is designed to bring together a group of players from U18 to NBL1 who have the potential to represent the club at the NBL1 level," Mr O'Loughlin said.
"A key aspect of that, is to facilitate an environment where this cohort can build relationships through a shared love for the game."
Mr O'Loughlin said a key goal from strengthening the pathway into NBL1 was to have a steady flow of home-grown players not only represent the club at NBL1 level but to be the core of a program with sustained success.
"The feedback the group shared with each other at the conclusion of the final session was very positive and centred around the opportunity to learn from each other, challenge each other and connect with each other," Mr O'Loughlin said.
The NBL1 Men's program will begin with an open trial on Tuesday January 17, 7pm at the MARC.
Interested players can register at the link below.
For further information email info@mandurahbasketball.com.au.
