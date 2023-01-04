Mandurah Mail

Mandurah Basketball Association strengthens pathway from Mandurah Magic U18s into NBL1

Updated January 4 2023 - 8:20pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With technical and tactical skills being developed, the cohort has build stronger relationships and team dynamics. Picture by Mandurah Basketball Association.

For the past two months, a group of about 40 men at the Mandurah Basketball Association have been working together in a new program to improve the pathway from the Mandurah Magic Men's Under 18 team into the NBL1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.