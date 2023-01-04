Return to base: Ex-air force pilot looks back on 100 years

A retired flying officer has celebrated his 100th birthday with a special visit to Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) base Pearce.
Mandurah local John 'Blue' Bailey enlisted in the RAAF to serve during World War II and his first logged flight was August 23, 1941.
On completion of pilot training, the former 25 Squadron pilot was posted to 25 Squadron RAAF Pearce, where he was assigned to search for HMAS Sydney after its encounter with the German raider Kormoran off the Western Australian coast in November 1941.
Following conversion to Kittyhawk fighter aircraft, Blue was posted to 75 Squadron where he flew more than 70 combat missions throughout New Guinea.
Blue currently lives at the Meadow Springs Retirement Village in Mandurah and enjoys spending time with his family and friends.
To celebrate his birthday, the Commanding Officer of 25 Squadron, Wing Commander Paul Taylor, invited Blue and his family to visit the base.
"With Blue having his 100th birthday, being a former member of 25 Squadron, and having flown at Pearce 81 years before the graduating pilots course, we couldn't miss the opportunity to honour Blue's service to his country and to give him and his family a chance to see how much things have changed since Blue was last at Pearce," Wing Commander Taylor said.
Blue was chauffeured by former Warrant Officer Ian Griffiths, in a 1942 'Willys' Jeep, which was used in New Guinea and Darwin during World War 2.
The guests were given a tour of the base, meet and greet with the newest graduates from Number 2 Flying Training School's 268 pilot's course, a tour of the Hawk 127 simulator at 79 Squadron, and a base birthday party, where members of the base sang Happy Birthday before presenting Blue with a cake and gifts.
Blue spent time with the serving members at RAAF Pearce, located in Bullsbrook and said he was fascinated by the modern technical aids available to the flying schools.
"Isn't it marvelous? All this technology just to learn how to fly. In my day we had none of this," Blue said.
He was accompanied by his sons, Kevin and Ian, his daughter, Robyn, and granddaughter, Sarah, as well as his friend, Warrant Officer (retd) John McDonald, a former Spitfire pilot.
