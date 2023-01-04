Mandurah Mail

John 'Blue' Bailey celebrates 100th birthday at RAAF base Pearce

Updated January 4 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 11:30am
Return to base: Ex-air force pilot looks back on 100 years

A retired flying officer has celebrated his 100th birthday with a special visit to Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) base Pearce.

