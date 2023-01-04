Murray groundwater area allocation limits have been reduced in response to a pattern of declining rainfall due to climate change.
The revised allocation limits will ensure groundwater is available for use over the next 10 years, according to the state government.
Water Minister Simone McGurk said the changes won't affect users yet.
"Though these changes will not impact existing groundwater licensees, the new Murray groundwater allocation statement strongly signals the need to meet future water demand through greater water use efficiency, trading, and in some cases alternative water sources," Ms McGurk said.
The Murray groundwater area is located 50km south of Perth and covers an area of 1,050sqm.
The use of groundwater supports local irrigated agriculture and horticulture, public open space and recreation in Mandurah, Ravenswood, Pinjarra and Waroona, as well as garden bores across urban areas, and where scheme water is not connected.
The Murray groundwater area sustains waterways, wetlands, and areas of bushland and Banksia woodlands.
Climate change has caused a significant reduction in rainfall in the Murray groundwater area.
Average annual rainfall has declined by about 23 percent since 1975, where 1,036mm per year was recorded between 1945-1974 dropping to 800mm per year from 1975-2020.
Future climate projections for the area show average annual rainfall could fall even further to 740mm per year by 2030.
"Adjustments to water availability based on up-to-date climate projections is essential to ensure we stay ahead of our changing climate and to protect our precious groundwater resources," she said.
"The reduced allocation limits will help ensure sustainable groundwater use as our climate continues to become drier and hotter."
These groundwater-dependent ecosystems are important to the communities in the Peel region and the culture of the Bindjareb Noongar people.
The Murray groundwater area allocation statement is part of the WA Government's Kep Katitjin-Gabi Kaadadjan (Waterwise Perth action plan 2) to establish leading waterwise communities for Boorloo (Perth) and Bindjareb (Peel) by 2030.
