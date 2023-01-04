Mandurah Mail

Water Minister Simone McGurk announces revised Murray groundwater allocation limits

Updated January 4 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Climate tracking technologies have shown a decrease in average rainfall since 1975. Picture via Unsplash.

Murray groundwater area allocation limits have been reduced in response to a pattern of declining rainfall due to climate change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.