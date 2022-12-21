Mandurah Mail

48-year-old Greenfields man arrested and charged following alleged indecent touching of 17-year-old girl

Updated December 21 2022 - 3:57pm, first published 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Greenfields man has been arrested and charged.

A 48-year-old Greenfields man has been charged following an indecent assault incident against a teenaged girl at Madora Bay beach on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.