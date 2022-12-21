A 48-year-old Greenfields man has been charged following an indecent assault incident against a teenaged girl at Madora Bay beach on Monday.
Mandurah Detectives charged the man with unlawful and indecent assault after he was arrested at his home on Tuesday.
The man allegedly approached and touched a 17-year-old girl indecently at the beach at about 12.50pm on Monday afternoon.
He was refused bail and is due to appear in Mandurah Magistrates court today.
Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Rosenberg said the community provided vital information to assist with the investigation.
"On Monday afternoon we made an appeal to our local community to assist us with this investigation, and the response we received was significant," he said.
"Our appeal was shared widely via social media and the arrest we have made is a direct result of information members of the community provided to Crime Stoppers.
"On behalf of Mandurah Detectives and local police I thank everyone who shared our appeal, and thank those community members who contacted Crime Stoppers with information which proved to be vital to our investigation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.