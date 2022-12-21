Mandurah Mail

The 20-year-old will complete 30-hours community service and spent a year on a CBO

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated December 21 2022 - 5:37pm, first published 5:00pm
Community service for young footballer who assaulted girlfriend in Falcon home

A promising young local footballer will have to carry out community service and spend one year on a community-based order after pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend.

