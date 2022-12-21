Community service for young footballer who assaulted girlfriend in Falcon home

A promising young local footballer will have to carry out community service and spend one year on a community-based order after pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend.
The 20-year-old, who the Mail has chosen not to name to protect the identity of his 17-year-old victim, appeared in Mandurah Magistrates court on Tuesday to face charges of assault occasioning bodily harm under circumstances of aggression and disorderly conduct.
The man and his girlfriend got into a verbal altercation at their Mandurah home before the man became aggressive and stood over her, threatening to kick her in the head.
The girl left and got on her bicycle before the man grabbed the handlebars to stop her from leaving and began to kick the bike, which caused it to ram against the victim, leaving her skin to be imprinted with frame and tyre marks.
When she started to run in fear, the man chased her yelling and shouting, which alerted neighbours.
He grabbed the girl under her armpits and dragged her back inside their home with such force that it left bruises and redness on her; once inside he broke her mobile phone.
The court heard that the man receives NDIS support for a brain injury and has been receiving help for his aggression and behavioural issues.
Magistrate Leanne Atkins impressed upon the man how frightening the ordeal must have been for his victim, given his build and physique as a footballer, and that he should protect her rather than inflict harm.
"In a relationship she would think she is going to be protected by you, the man, and not hurt by you," she said.
She sentenced him to a community-based order for one year with supervision and program requirements as well as 30 hours of community service, and to pay court costs of $137.
"A community-based order will act as a penalty but it will also help you to understand that hurting your girlfriend is not good, and shouting and swearing in the streets is not good," Ms Atkins said.
