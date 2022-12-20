Mandurah Mail

Town Beach, San Remo Beach, Falcon Bay and Pyramids Beach to be patrolled on Sundays throughout summer

Surf lifesavers from Mandurah Surf Life Saving Club and Port Bouvard Surf Life Saving Club have already started patrolling at Falcon Bay, Pyramids Beach, Town Beach and San Remo Beach on Sundays, which will continue throughout the summer. Stock image.

An icon of the Australian summer has returned to Mandurah shores with voluntary lifeguard patrols underway at four local beaches.

