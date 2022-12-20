An icon of the Australian summer has returned to Mandurah shores with voluntary lifeguard patrols underway at four local beaches.
As the mercury rises and the holiday period begins, more people will head for the water and beachgoers can have peace of mind knowing they can enjoy Mandurah's coastal hotspots under the watchful eyes of the patrols.
Surf lifesavers from Mandurah Surf Life Saving Club and Port Bouvard Surf Life Saving Club have already started patrolling at Falcon Bay, Pyramids Beach, Town Beach and San Remo Beach on Sundays, which will continue throughout the summer.
San Remo and Town Beach will be patrolled from 8.30am-12.30pm, Pyramids Beach will be 8am-12.30pm, and Falcon Bay will be 10am-2pm.
The service will not be available on Christmas Day or New Year's Day, however a voluntary patrol will be set up at Town Beach from December 24-27.
For more information about the times and dates of the patrols throughout summer, go to Surf Life Saving WA's My Beach website or Surf Life Saving Australia's Beach Safe website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.