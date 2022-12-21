Mandurah Mail

Kasey Lee Glanville sentenced to 19 months in prison for violent attacks

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated December 21 2022 - 11:21am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kasey Lee Glanville will spend 19 months behind bars. Picture from Facebook.

A pregnant Mandurah woman will give birth behind bars after receiving a lengthy prison sentence for breaching a suspended prison order and committing a violent assault in which she kicked another woman in the head more than 13 times.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.