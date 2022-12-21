A pregnant Mandurah woman will give birth behind bars after receiving a lengthy prison sentence for breaching a suspended prison order and committing a violent assault in which she kicked another woman in the head more than 13 times.
Kasey Lee Glanville appeared in Mandurah Magistrates court via video link from Melaleuca Women's Prison on Tuesday, charged with two counts of breaching a suspended prison order for two previous assaults, failing to appear for a bail hearing, and a new assault occasioning bodily harm charge.
Glanville, 29, violently assaulted a woman on Dower Street, Mandurah on July 26 while the victim was waiting at a bus stop.
The court heard Glanville yelled, "come here bitch, you're not going anywhere" at the victim, then grabbed her by the hair, punched her and threw her to the ground, where she kicked her in the head upwards of 13 times.
The victim suffered extensive bruising to her head, a black eye and cut lip, and then lost consciousness on the way to hospital.
Glanville was arrested and released from Perth Magistrates court on July 28 to appear again at Mandurah Magistrates court on August 2, however she didn't show and a warrant for her arrest was issued.
She also breached a suspended prison order received in June 2021 for assault occasioning bodily harm and impeding the breathing of a disabled 59-year-old man in January 2021, by not attending a number of mandatory counselling appointments as part of that sentence.
Glanville's lawyer John Bochat said his client, who sat mostly motionless throughout the hearing but began to cry during sentencing, was "resigned to the outcome" of being sent to prison.
He said his client targeted the victim as "retribution" for stealing the disability pension of a friend, however he admitted Glanville's recollection of the incident was poor because of her methylamphetamine use.
"She has serious anger issues and her life has spiraled out of control since she lost (custody of) her son because of her drug use," Mr Bochat said.
He also revealed Glanville was about three months pregnant and due to give birth in June.
Magistrate Leanne Atkins called Glanville's behaviour "appalling and violent" and said drug use was no excuse for her actions.
She fined Glanville $200 for each breach of her suspended prison order, then re-sentenced her to two terms of nine months in prison, to run concurrently, for the January 2021 assault and impeding breathing charges.
Ms Atkins also imposed a further 10 months imprisonment for the July 26 assault, however she back-dated it to November 22, the date Glanville was retaken into custody.
In all, Glanville was sentenced to 19 months behind bars but she will be eligibile for parole.
