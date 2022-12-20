Mandurah Mail

Fatal truck roll-over in North Dandalup

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated December 20 2022 - 2:48pm, first published 2:34pm
Police are seeking information regarding the crash in North Dandalup yesterday.

A man in his 60's has died when the truck he was driving crashed into a fence and rolled.

