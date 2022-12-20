A man in his 60's has died when the truck he was driving crashed into a fence and rolled.
Police are seeking information regarding the crash in North Dandalup yesterday, Monday December 19.
At about 8:55am, an international truck was being driven north-west on Del Park Road, approaching the intersection of South Western Highway.
The truck continued across the intersection and crashed into a fence, before it rolled.
The driver died at the scene.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can be uploaded directly to Investigators here.
Anyone with information regarding this crash, or who saw the truck being driven in the time leading up to the crash, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
If you or anyone you know has been affected by a road crash, contact Road Trauma Support WA on 1300 004 814.
