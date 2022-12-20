Western Power work accelerated in Peel ahead of summer

Western Power has fast-tracked improvements to the network in the Peel region ahead of summer to boost reliability.
Twelve programs of work - including a fast-tracked upgrade to the Mandurah substation - had been expedited, with the aim of improving reliability for homes and businesses in the region.
The work includes a new high voltage circuit (feeder), additional interconnections, and six new automated switchgears to help with reconfiguring the network as required to speed up power restoration. These upgrades will significantly improve network reliability - by mitigating feeder issues due to overuse - and create greater capacity for forecasted future customer demand on the network.
The new high voltage circuit, interconnections, and automated switchgear will also ensure there is more flexibility between circuits and improved switching capabilities, allowing Western Power's network control team to isolate faults and re-route electricity when it is safe to do so.
Network switching is the process of moving electricity from one circuit to another - essentially re-routing the flow of energy similar to traffic management re-directing vehicles onto an alternate route if a road is congested.
If faults occur, these works will help reduce response times and assist in getting homes and businesses re-connected more quickly.
Energy Minister Bill Johnston said "no electricity network in the world" could guarantee 100 percent reliability as faults occurred as part of normal operations.
"Following last summer's heatwave - and in line with recommendations from the independent review into the Christmas power outages - Western Power has worked hard to mitigate risks, and accelerated works prior to this summer season," Mr Johnston said.
"With ongoing climate change, it's imperative our essential infrastructure can withstand extreme weather events, and Western Power is working to ensure Western Australians continue to have safe, affordable, and reliable power - now and in the future."
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.