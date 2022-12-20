Mandurah Mail

48-year-old man taken into custody and helping police with investigation into indecent assault of 17-year-old

Updated December 20 2022 - 8:05pm, first published 8:00pm
A 48-year-old man has been taken into custody and is assisting police. Stock image.

A 48-year-old man has been taken into custody and is assisting police with their inquiries into an indecent assault at a Madora Bay beach yesterday.

