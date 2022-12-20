A 48-year-old man has been taken into custody and is assisting police with their inquiries into an indecent assault at a Madora Bay beach yesterday.
At about 12:50pm, a 17-year-old girl was lying on the beach when an unknown man approached her and touched her indecently before leaving the beach.
He was last seen walking in the direction of Karinga Road, Madora Bay.
The man was described as being aged in his 40s or 50s, about 180cm tall, with a slim build, short beard and long dark/greying hair, and was wearing sunglasses, a checked shirt and blue jeans at the time.
Mandurah Detectives put out a call for public assistance late on Monday afternoon, but issued an update on Tuesday afternoon to say a man was now working with them on the incident.
