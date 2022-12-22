Mandurah Mail

Tom and Charlotte Esze to swim event together for the first time

December 23 2022 - 10:00am
Aerial view of Port to Pub start line, North Fremantle. Picture supplied.

Mandurah father and daughter duo Tom Esze and Charlotte Esze have decided to tackle the 2023 Port to Pub swim together on 18 March.

