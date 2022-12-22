Mandurah father and daughter duo Tom Esze and Charlotte Esze have decided to tackle the 2023 Port to Pub swim together on 18 March.
Port to Pub is a 19.7km open water swimming event starting from Leighton Beach, North Fremantle, and finishing on the sands of Rottnest Island.
Mr Esze is no stranger to long distance open water swimming having completed an impressive number 22 Rottnest crossings over the years, however the 2023 event will have a special place in his heart.
"Swimming to Rottnest Island never gets old," he said.
"So far, I've completed three solo crossings, 10 duo crossings, and nine team crossings, and I have no plans to stop anytime soon.
"Since my daughter was born 18 years ago, it is a dream of mine to complete a Rottnest crossing with her and it is finally happening."
Mr Esze's love for open water swimming started in 1993 when he competed in his first swim to Rottnest Island, long before Charlotte was born, and has been a part of his life ever since.
"Like most swimmers, who get regularly involved in swimming to Rottnest, it gets into your blood," Mr Esze said.
"I've missed a couple of swims over the years because of various reasons but if I can be there, I will be."
Ms Esze has adopted her Dad's love for swimming and competing in open water swimming events, competing in two team crossings.
"It is an honour to be part of a duo team with her competing in the upcoming Port to Pub," Mr Esze said.
Port to Pub president Ceinwen Roberts said it was heart-warming to see families achieving their swimming dreams, and was honoured the event could be part of that dream.
"Whether family members are competing as a soloist, or in a duo or a team, or sending off their swimmers from Leighton beach or waiting for them at Rottnest Island, Port to Pub truly is a family event," Ms Roberts said.
Port to Pub has become Mr Esze preferred open water swim event, and he likens it to a pair of jeans.
"Comfortable, never let you down, and fit just right!" he said.
"I enjoy supporting Port to Pub and being part of the fantastic event, along with the well-deserved cold beers on the back of the boat after finishing the 19.7km crossing."
Port to Pub caters for a range of swimming abilities with five categories, including the 25km ultra-marathon solo, 19.7km solo, duo, and teams of four and six. Corporate groups of two, four and six can register to compete in the annual K&L Gates corporate cup, held within the event.
Swimmers can register now at www.porttopub.com.au
