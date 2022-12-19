For PLBs: Keep these devices in a dedicated pocket on your clothing or on the exterior of your backpack, clear of other equipment which might crush or damage it.

For EPIRBs: Keep these in a safe and dry location which is easily accessible in an emergency.

For EPIRBs in float-free set-ups like those mounted externally on commercial vessels, always make sure it's perfectly aligned inside the housing with the cover closed as per the manufacturer's guidelines.

Be careful of high-pressure hosing around a float-free EPIRB set-up, which could dislodge and accidentally activate an incorrectly mounted device.