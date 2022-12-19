Mandurah Mail

Australian Maritime Safety Authority reminder regarding distress beacon management

Updated December 19 2022 - 4:54pm, first published 4:30pm
This life-saving piece of equipment needs to be handled with care to prevent false alarms. Picture by AMSA.

Ahead of the busy summer holidays, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) is calling on owners of distress beacons to take care when handling, storing and disposing unwanted distress beacons after 1748 beacons were accidentally activated in 2021.

