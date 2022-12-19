Mandurah Mail

PHOTOS | Magical Christmas fun day at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated December 21 2022 - 11:12am, first published December 19 2022 - 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mandurah Performing Arts Centre held a Sip&Crunch Magical Christmas Wonderland Fun Day on Sunday. The day included circus workshops, singing elves, balloon creations, a choir and more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniela Cooper

Daniela Cooper

Editor

Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.