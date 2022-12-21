Failure to move on after police notice leads to fines for Erskine man

An Erskine man who failed to adhere to a police move on notice has been fined in Mandurah Magistrates court.
Lee Scott Dunne appeared in court on December 16, where he pleaded guilty to charges of failure to obey an order given by an officer, having no authority to drive and contravening a condition of a driver's licence.
The court heard the 39-year-old was swearing on a street at 2.10am following a house party at a Bouvard address on October 16, and was asked by police in the area to move on.
Police spotted him sometime later riding a motorbike on the same street, and pulled him over for failing to comply with their move on order.
The officers then discovered Dunne was unauthorised to ride a motorcycle as he had never held a motorcycle licence, and that he was only allowed to drive vehicles fitted with an alcohol interlock device, which the bike didn't have.
Magistrate Leanne Atkins chided Dunne for his "sheer stupidity" and "complete disregard" for driving a vehicle that didn't comply with his order to have an alcohol interlock device fitted.
"You took your chances and you got caught," she said.
Dunne was fined $600 for not adhering to the move on notice, plus $150 for having no authority to drive and $150 for contravening conditions of a driver's licence, and ordered he pay court costs of $264.30.
He was also disqualified from driving for three months.
