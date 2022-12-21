Mandurah Mail

Lee Scott Dunne was fined $1200 total and disqualified from driving for three months for three charges

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated December 21 2022 - 5:39pm, first published 2:48pm
Failure to move on after police notice leads to fines for Erskine man

An Erskine man who failed to adhere to a police move on notice has been fined in Mandurah Magistrates court.

