Mandurah Mail

Lawyer for Brittany Jade Boothman withdraws application after viewing images of her client during the alleged attack

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated December 19 2022 - 2:32pm, first published 12:00pm
Brittany Jade Boothman. Picture from Facebook.

The lawyer for one of the accused Silver Sands Tavern attackers has withdrawn an application for bail after viewing still images of her client captured by CCTV cameras during the alleged incident.

