The lawyer for one of the accused Silver Sands Tavern attackers has withdrawn an application for bail after viewing still images of her client captured by CCTV cameras during the alleged incident.
Brittany Jade Boothman appeared in Mandurah Magistrates court last Friday via video link from Melaleuca Women's Prison, her third court appearance since being charged with three counts of intending to harm or doing an act causing bodily harm following the alleged attack on November 24.
Defence lawyer Paula Hudson intended to make a bail application for Ms Boothman, who could be seen crying and breathing heavily at times throughout her hearing, however she withdrew it after Magistrate Leanne Atkins requested she be shown images of her client from the night.
Ms Hudson claimed Ms Boothman had gone to the tavern to attend a darts function and to buy alcohol without realising a private wake was taking place in the venue's function area.
After being asked to leave it is alleged Ms Boothman contacted two men, Tyron Fry and Ryan William Casson, and 20 minutes later a fight broke out between the three and patrons in the function area, which left three men in hospital with serious head and arm injuries.
Ms Hudson said her client "didn't know or realise a weapon had been brought" and that she "had no link" to the weapon, however Ms Atkins accused the defence lawyer of "trying to minimise the role" of Ms Boothman in the alleged attack.
Ms Atkins asked if the defence had seen images of her client allegedly holding a piece of concrete over her head while two people "cowered in fear".
Ms Hudson said she had not seen any of the CCTV footage, despite repeated requests, and Ms Atkins requested still images of Ms Boothman be retrieved for the defence.
After a brief adjournment, Ms Hudson withdrew the application for bail; Ms Boothman was remanded to reappear on January 18.
The court also heard new details about the alleged attack, which included Ms Boothman's partner Mr Fry being the one who brought and used a machete, and that Ms Boothman had received a suspended prison sentence for a violent act in 2018.
Mr Fry was remanded in custody following a court appearance last Tuesday, while Mr Casson's next hearing is on December 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.