Driver gets suspended prison sentence for accident that left moped riders in hospital

A man whose four-wheel drive collided with a moped on Old Coast Road has avoided an immediate prison sentence after appearing in Mandurah Magistrates court.
Craig Gibson appeared on Friday to face two charges of careless driving causing grievous bodily harm after an incident on December 12, 2021, when he drove his Nissan Pathfinder into an oncoming moped while trying to make a turn in Erskine.
The court heard Gibson was driving south on Old Coast Road when he slowed to turn right at Seascapes Boulevard at 7.03pm on the day of the incident.
The 53-year-old Halls Head resident claimed that, despite wearing sunglasses and having his visor down, the sun was in his eyes causing him to not see the oncoming moped, which was carrying two people.
The moped hit the Pathfinder's bullbar as it crossed their path, causing the driver and passenger serious injuries.
The driver was taken to Royal Perth Hospital after sustaining open fractures to a femur, tibia and fibula, a fractured knee cap, fractures to his right radius, ulnar and clavicle, and kidney contusions.
He required multiple surgeries and was in hospital for two weeks.
The pillion passenger received multiple life-threatening injuries including a pulmonary contusion, pulmonary embolism, cardiac contusion, subdermal hemorrhaging, and open fractures to the right tibia and fibular.
She was taken to Royal Perth Hospital where she also required multiple surgeries, spent time in intensive care and remained in hospital for five months.
Magistrate Leanne Atkins made it clear she thought a period of imprisonment was appropriate given the injuries sustained, and to "send a message to the community that careless driving is a serious act that can cause such tragic circumstances to victims".
Ms Atkins said given Gibson was driving a 4WD vehicle he should have had "a clear and unobstructed view" from his higher vantage point and "it showed you were careless when driving".
"Your actions on that day had a significant impact on their lives, let alone your life, when they were just going about their business," Ms Atkins said.
"There is a great need for people in a position like yours to drive with due care and be attentive ... this could have been far worse."
Gibson was sentenced to seven months in prison for each offence, cumulative and suspended for 12 months, disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay court costs of $264.30.
