Mandurah Mail

Craig Gibson receives seven-month suspended sentence for careless driving that put two people in hospital with life-threatening injuries

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated December 16 2022 - 6:08pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver gets suspended prison sentence for accident that left moped riders in hospital

A man whose four-wheel drive collided with a moped on Old Coast Road has avoided an immediate prison sentence after appearing in Mandurah Magistrates court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.