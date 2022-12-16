WA Cricket is calling on the cricket community to nominate the most outstanding individuals and clubs for the 2022-23 WA Community Cricket Awards.
The awards will be presented across 13 categories, honouring the most inspiring community contributors across the state.
General manager for community cricket Jo Davies said volunteers are integral to the fabric of cricket in WA.
"Without the dedication, commitment and passion of the thousands of volunteers who give up their time each year, community cricket would not exist," she said.
"If we had to pay for the hours these volunteers work, the sport simply would not survive.
"Whether it's to support their kids, give back to the community or simply the love of the game, volunteering can be a thankless job.
"So, WA Cricket wants to recognise and celebrate the remarkable efforts of the local legends who make our game happen," she said.
Nominations for the WA Community Cricket Awards are open until January 23 2023, with the winners to be announced in March 2023.
Learn more about the Awards and submit your nominations here.
WA Community Cricket Awards Categories
Metro Volunteer of the Year
Country Volunteer of the Year
Young Volunteer of the Year
Junior Community Cricket Coach of the Year
Woolworths Cricket Blast Coordinator of the Year
Community Match Official of the Year
School Ambassador of the Year
Advancing Cricket for Females Award
Inclusion and Diversity Award
Community Partnership of the Year
Junior Community Cricket Club of the Year
Senior Community Cricket Club of the Year
Country Cricket Club of the Year
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.