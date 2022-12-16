Mandurah Mail

Nominations recognise most outstanding clubs and people, and are open until January 23

Updated December 16 2022 - 4:17pm, first published 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nominations for the WA Community Cricket Awards are open until January 23 2023.

WA Cricket is calling on the cricket community to nominate the most outstanding individuals and clubs for the 2022-23 WA Community Cricket Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.