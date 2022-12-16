Staff from Mandurah Catholic College rode spin bikes continuously for six hours recently to raise money for the Cancer Council.
The huge feat marked the second year of the staff 'Spinathon' which was brought about in 2021 following the loss of several staff members, and many student family members, to cancer.
A goal of $20,000 was set for the big day, with almost $15,000 raised prior to the event through several school fundraising efforts.
Physical Education teacher Richard Lacey ideated the 'Spinathon' as a way to help staff feel like they were doing something to help their colleagues.
After seeing great success in its inception, he chose to bring it back in 2022 in an even bigger format.
"When this terrible disease impacted several beloved staff members around the same time, we all struggled with a sense of not knowing what we could do to help them," Mr Lacey said.
"It allows staff to show support to those who are still battling cancer or are affected."
Head of sport Drew Walsh took part in the event with an extra challenge on his plate, pledging to run consistently on one of the treadmills for the full six hours - setting a goal of 63km, and finishing with just 15km to go.
To donate to the cause, visit www.doitforcancer.com.au/fundraisers/richardlacey/mcc-spinathon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.