Mandurah Mail

Mandurah Catholic College brings back staff 'Spinathon' to raise money for cancer

Updated January 3 2023 - 7:33pm, first published December 16 2022 - 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Staff from Mandurah Catholic College rode spin bikes continuously for six hours recently to raise money for the Cancer Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.