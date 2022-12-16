Mandurah Mail

Bowra and O'Dea holds annual remembrance service

Updated January 4 2023 - 1:27pm, first published December 16 2022 - 2:41pm
Bowra and O'Dea, Mandurah held its annual remembrance service for families to come together, to share their loss and start the Christmas season acknowledging those that wouldn't be joining in the festivities.

