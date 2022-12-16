Bowra and O'Dea, Mandurah held its annual remembrance service for families to come together, to share their loss and start the Christmas season acknowledging those that wouldn't be joining in the festivities.
Manager Garry Russell said more than 150 people gathered in the Greenfields chapel, along with staff who volunteered their time for the night.
"[The event] acknowledges that the passing of a loved one means a change to so many lives, but sharing and the telling stories of loss, but also hope, with others that understand, can make Christmas just a little bit easier for some," he said.
Well known celebrant Kevin Clune led the service again this year, his words encouraging those that are feeling a painful loss to remember the times spent with loved ones and maybe continue or start a Christmas tradition in their honour.
Kerry Stack gave an emotional Welcome to Country and Mandurah deputy mayor Councillor Caroline Knight then invited all those attending to light a candle for their family member.
The choir, Lakeside by Teman Singers, sang Christmas songs and during the service those attending sang along to 'On the Wings of a Dove'.
Captain Scott Ellery from the Mandurah Salvation Army finished the service with a blessing prior to all enjoying some Christmas cake and a coffee.
