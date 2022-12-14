House of the Week | Lifestyle by the beach

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 1
If you are looking for an ideal downsizer, lock up and leave, or holiday home in the premium location of Old Halls Head, don't pass this one by. This duplex unit on a 487m2 block is low maintenance, no strata fees, modern with simply nothing left to do but move in.
Inside the home there is a front lounge room opposite the main bedroom. The main bedroom is complete with five sliding wardrobes, ceiling fan and overlooks the lush front courtyard. There are two minor bedrooms with double robes, one even with a bonus sky light. Central to the bedrooms is the main bathroom with shower, vanity and lovely freestanding bath to relax.
You will love the modern kitchen which overlooks the dining and family room. The kitchen is tastefully refreshed with high gloss cabinetry, gas stove, oven, rangehood, new dishwasher and a white tiled splashback. The laundry is a good size with easy access outside, and storage cupboard just outside. Enjoy relaxing from the decked area outside overlooking the enclosed backyard.
Beach lovers will be in awe of this property's position, only meters away from the sparkling water at the end of the street. Enjoy a short stroll to the popular Blue Bay Beach, Tod's Café and parks or take a leisurely stroll into Mandurah via the canals.
