Still time for businesses to enter City of Mandurah Christmas in Mandurah Window Competition

Updated December 14 2022 - 4:55pm, first published 4:39pm
Mandurah business invited to bring the Xmas cheer

Mandurah businesses are encouraged to get into the festive spirit and enter the City of Mandurah Christmas in Mandurah Window Competition.

