Mandurah business invited to bring the Xmas cheer

Mandurah businesses are encouraged to get into the festive spirit and enter the City of Mandurah Christmas in Mandurah Window Competition.
City centre businesses can get into the festive spirit by decorating their shopfronts, adding to the cheer of the Christmas in Mandurah program.
While Mandurah Christmas Lights Trail is shining bright every night, local businesses can adorn their windows with all things Christmassy and vye for the chance to win some great prizes.
At Tuesday night's council meeting, deputy mayor Caroline Knight said Mandurah was undoubtedly the "Christmas capital of WA" with all the city's festive celebrations.
Now is the perfect chance to support local, and get out and visit some great Mandurah businesses.
Residents and visitors can also vote for their favourite decorated shopfront and have the chance to win a prize; just use the QR code on the shopfront window (voting closes December 31).
There's still time for businesses to get involved - visit the City's website at www.mandurah.wa.gov.au for all the details to join businesses already involved, including 2 Muddy Men, Coffee Cove Mandurah, Flame Tree 88, Kevin Green Real Estate, Mandurah Cruises, The Great Galah, The Whizz Pop Candy Shop, Tis the Season Christmas Emporium, The Fairy Dell, 2Bet BBQ & Restohaus, and Wood & Stone Cafe.
For more information on the competition, visit the Christmas in Mandurah Window Competition page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.