Tributes have poured out for 25-year-old Niamh Finneran Loader, who passed away while on holiday in Bali.
The former Mandurah Swimming Club captain was described by friends and family as a "beautiful", "fun-loving" woman, who "brought brightness into everyone's lives".
It is understood that an autopsy was performed almost two weeks after Niamh's death, and that her parents are currently in Bali, waiting to bring their daughter's body home to WA.
Niamh, who was completing her Masters at the University of WA, was a beloved member of the Mandurah community, with both her kindness and sporting prowess making an impact wherever she went.
Mandurah Swimming Club president Cadell Buss told the Mail the club was "devastated by the news", and that while Niamh's involvement with the club was before his time, everyone had spoken "extremely highly" of her.
"Those that were involved that knew her said she was a stand-out individual," Mr Buss said.
"Everyone I know said she was both a great person and a great leader."
Niamh's close friend Sian Semple, wrote a touching tribute to her friend, whom she met at Mandurah Swimming Club.
"I remember a little red-haired, fair-skinned lass with a very lrish accent that we quickly all grew to love," she wrote.
"During her time at the club Niamh and her family have made many life-long friends who I know are struggling trying to comprehend what has happened ..."
Niamh was preparing to head to the United States in January of 2023 as part of the Mannkal Economic Education Foundation to start an internship at the American Institute for Economic Research.
The foundation released a statement where they wrote that Niamh was a gifted writer with several pieces published in The Spectator Australia and on the Mannkal blog, and that she had a "gift for a pithy phrase that summed up her opinions".
Todd Jenkins, owner of Lockdown Solutions where Niamh's father Malcolm works, told the Mail the team was heartbroken.
"Us as a family at Lockdown are devastated by what has taken place and obviously our heart goes out to both Malcolm and Tina and their three sons," Mr Jenkins said.
"We all know just how much Niamh meant to not only her family but also friends."
A GoFundMe has been started to help Niamh's family to bring her home, and donations can be made via www.gofundme.com/f/help-bring-niamh-home.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.