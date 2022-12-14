Mandurah Mail

Tributes flow for Niamh Finneran Loader after her tragic death in Bali

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated December 14 2022 - 5:16pm, first published 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Niamh Finneran Loader is being remembered as a bright, kind young woman. Pictures from Facebook.

Tributes have poured out for 25-year-old Niamh Finneran Loader, who passed away while on holiday in Bali.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.