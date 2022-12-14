It has an ambition to build one million new homes over five years from 2024. Housing Australia has funding commitments, a track record and expertise in delivering innovative solutions, and deep connections into the market...but it would be rash to assume that the task is complete and these programs will simply work. Australia is at a pivotal junction - will these programs deliver some housing and then dissipate, or will the reborn Housing Australia be a turning point in the housing landscape by rising to its potential to implement government policies and transform the housing landscape in Australia?

